Thomas and Uber Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Men’s and Women’s Badminton Quarterfinals Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian women’s badminton team led by PV Sindhu will take on hosts Thailand in the quarterfinals of the Thomas & Uber Cup on Thursday. Thailand finished their group fixtures as the table toppers. Winners of this tie will take part in the semifinal on Friday.

On the other hand, the Indian men’s team will face Malaysia in the quarterfinal stage of the Thomas Cup 2022 today.

Though both the Indian men’s and women’s teams had lost their final group ties against Chinese Taipei and South Korea respectively. The Indian women’s team conceded a 0-5 defeat against South Korea and the men’s team suffered a 3-2 defeat against Chinese Taipei.

The Indian women’s team finished second in the Group D of the Thompson & Uber Cup. Meanwhile, the Indian men’s team were placed in Group C of the badminton championship tournament.

Ahead of today’s Thomas and Uber Cup quarterfinal matches, here is all you need to know:

What date will the Thomas & Uber Cup 2022 quarterfinal matches be played?

The Thomas & Uber Cup 2022 quarterfinal matches will take place on May 12, Thursday.

Where will the Thomas & Uber Cup 2022 quarterfinal matches be played?

The Thomas & Uber Cup 2022 quarterfinal matches will be played at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

What time will the Thomas & Uber Cup 2022 quarterfinal matches begin?

The Indian women’s team’s Uber Cup quarterfinal match will start at 12:30 pm IST. Indian men’s team’s quarterfinal match at the Thomas Cup 2022 will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Thomas & Uber Cup 2022 quarterfinal matches?

Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 quarterfinal matches will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2022 quarterfinal matches?

Thomas & Uber Cup 2022 quarterfinal matches are available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

