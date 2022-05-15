Thomas Cup Heroes Get Congratulatory Phone Call from PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Honourable Narendra Modi called up and congratulated the Indian badminton team that scripted history at the Thomas Cup in Thailand by winning the tournament for the very first time in history.

The Indian team beat defending champions Indonesia, who have won the tournament fourteen times, in the finals by a clinching the first three matches to win 3-0.

The nation was elated by the unparalleled feat and wishes poured in from every corner of the country, headlined by none other than the Prime Minister himself.

The players who had brought laurels to the nation by achieving this historic feat were thrilled to receive personal commendation from the nation’s highest office.

Srikanth Kidambi who sealed the title with his victory over Jonathan Christie thanked PM Modi for his personal phone call after the win in Thailand.

HS Prannoy who helped India reach the finals with crucial wins in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals against Malaysia and Denmark respectively, also took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the note of congratulations from the PM.

Lakshya Sen who set India en route to the 3-0 win in the finals with a win in the first game after struggling to find his best form until the big night also thanked the honourable Prime Minister.

Team India achieved this massive feat with all odds stacked against them at the beginning of the tournament. This victory is sure to do down as a landmark moment in the sporting annals of the nation.

