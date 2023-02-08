Amateur boxer Thomas Seres is set to script a sensational feat when he will be making his debut next month. The 23-year-old, who is registered blind, is currently training for his first-ever bout against a fully-sighted opponent.

Seres, who can only see 3ft in front of him, was reportedly born with congenital glaucoma.

However, it did not deter him from taking part in an action-packed game like boxing. Seres has already managed to secure a level 2 boxing certificate despite suffering a rare disease.

Seres, who has till now had more than 60 operations, will now be taking part in his first-ever charity boxing match in memory of his late grandfather. The match, slated to be played at the Metrodome on March 25, will help raise funds for cancer research.

Thomas Seres reportedly had his first operation at the age of two. While recalling his journey, he revealed that joining a boxing gym proved to be the turning point in his life. Seres had joined the Combat Academy in Barugh Green to hone his skills.

“Losing is not an option. I have always wanted to box but did not think I could until I joined a boxing gym. I will give it my best in the fight — win, lose or draw. Boxing is quite an up-close sport so that is in my favour, but I will struggle seeing some of the punches coming in," the Barnsley-born boxer was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Thomas Seres is now all achieve a historic feat. He urged his opponent to be fully prepared. He does not want his opponent to go easy on him.

“I hope he does not go easy on me for being blind. He will pay if he does. I have a knockout punch," he added.

Thomas Seres is currently sweating it out in training ahead of his high-profile boxing debut.

It is being reported that Seres is practising three days a week. His training schedule has some additional surprise elements as well. It is being learnt that Seres is weightlifting as well in order to develop his physical presence.

