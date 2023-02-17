'Thought It Was Awful': WWE Legend Goldberg Slams Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVII show was witnessed by millions all over the world, but WWE legend Bill Goldberg was one of those who did not like her performance. Rihanna did a 13-minute set during the half-time of the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles game at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has now lashed out at Rihanna. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion felt that Rihanna’s performance was “horrible." Goldberg also revealed that he was “disgusted" by Rihanna’s performance. “I thought Rihanna was awful. She grossed me out. That’s it. Let’s put it this way. I thought it was awful," Goldberg said on the CarCast podcast with Matt ‘Motorator’ D’Andria.

Co-host Matt D’Andria also felt that Rihanna’s show was a little “boring." Goldberg, while responding to D’Andria’s comment, said, “That is the understatement of the year, man. I thought it was horrible."

Rihanna, who wore a red designer jumpsuit, performed some of her greatest hits, including ‘Rude Boy’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Diamonds’. It is now being reported that 118.7 million people tuned in to witness her return to the stage. Interestingly, the match could only manage to draw 113 million viewers. Rihanna, however, was not paid for the performance because of the National Football League’s (NFL) longstanding rule. Previously, celebrities like Beyonce, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars had performed at the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Goldberg will now be reportedly appearing at the WrestleCon at the end of next month. Goldberg, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, is expected to be joined by former AEW World Tag Team Champions- The Young Bucks at the WrestleCon.

In his last WWE appearance, the 56-year-old was up against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber on January 19, 2022. Goldberg had to endure a defeat at the hands of the Tribal Chief in the encounter. Reigns overpowered Goldberg to retain the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. The match lasted for a little more than six minutes.

A victory would have guided Goldberg to his third Universal Championship title. Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt to win his second Universal Championship in 2020. Goldberg claimed his first Universal Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble after downing Kevin Owens.

