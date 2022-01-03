Three-time Olympic Triple Jump Champion Viktor Saneyev Dies Aged 76

The three-time Olympic triple jump champion and former world record-holder Viktor Saneyev has died at the age of 76, the World Athletics said on Monday.

Viktor was born in Georgia on October 3, 1945. The Soviet Union man won his Olympic titles in three consecutive Games, first in Mexico City in 1968 and then again in Munich, 1972 and followed by Montreal in 1976. He won an Olympic silver medal four years later in Moscow. He also won two European titles in 1969 and 1974.

Saneyev’s started his Olympic career at 23 years of age, and he made his debut by securing gold with a world record leap of 17.39m, which was his second world record of the day on a day that the record was recorded newly four times.

During the previous day’s qualification, Italy’s Giuseppe Gentile set a world record of 17.10m and while Saneyev uplifted it to 17.22m in the first round of the final in Mexico City. Saneyev increased one centimetre further in the third round before Brazil’s Nelson Prudencio replied with a leap of 17.27m in the fifth round. Saneyev was not ready to be beaten, however, he improved another 16 centimetres to win.

He won his first European title in Athens the next year and then in Munich in 1972 where he jumped 17.35m to successfully defend his Olympic title. He had to loose the world record to Pedro Perez Duenas in 1971 but took it back after his second Olympic victory, leaping 17.44m in Sukhumi the following month. He hold this record for next three years.

He regained his European title in 1974 which followed by Saneyev winning his third consecutive Olympic title in 1976 at Montreal. Then, in 1980 at Moscow his age was 34, he came close to a fourth Olympic gold while he finished with a silver jumping 17.24m, just 11 centimetres behind Jaak Uudmae’s winning mark.

Saneyev - also a six-time European indoor champion - held his boots from competitive athletics after the 1980 Olympics and was associated with the club Dynamo Tbilisi. He later worked as a coach in Australia and it was in Sydney that the triple jump great died.

