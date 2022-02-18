Throwback Video From 2010 Shows Ice-Skating World Champions Davis and White Sliding Effortlessly to Bollywood Numbers

The 2022 Winter Olympics is being held in full swing in Beijing, China, with the closing ceremony set to be held on February 20. Norway is currently heading the race with 15 gold medals in its bag. As the quadrennial event nears its culmination, videos reminiscing some of the best moments experienced in the history of the Winter Olympics are brushed and brought to light.

Following suit, a video from the Winter Olympics 2010, Vancouver, is getting viral and features two former Olympians and World champions, Meryl Davis and Charlie White. Davis and White are ice dancers who became the first Americans to win the Olympic title in the sport.

A video of the pair sliding on ice with utmost ease is being viewed and complimented again after a decade. Not only did they dance beautifully on ice, but they also performed their act to some of the most popular Bollywood songs. The choice of songs and their attire aligned with them is what makes the video so unique and entertaining.

In the video, the duo starts with the very famous item number from the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli, Kajra Re. Mixed with some smooth spins, crips kathak moves, and jolting jumps, the act was truly stupefying and astounding. Sharing the video, Olympics Khel, in the caption, wrote, “Raise your hands if you can never get enough of this Bollywood number by Meryl Davis and Charlie White."

>Watch:

Meryl Davis and Charlie White partnered up way back in 1997 and since then have won various titles and held the position of world champions for five consecutive years. The ice dancing pair has bagged 11 golds in their entire career.

Their performance in Vancouver in 2010 did not just feature one but three Bollywood songs. The other two were ‘Silsila Ye Chahat Ka’ and ‘Dola Re Dola,’ from the 2002 movie, Devdas.

>Watch the full video here:

So, what do you think?

