Tokyo Olympics Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra Nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra, has been nominated for the prestigious Laureus Sports Award. The 24-year-old has been selected as one of the six nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.

The other five sportspersons who have been nominated for the award are Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, British tennis star Emma Raducanu, Barcelona and Spain footballer Pedri, Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas and Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus.

He is only the third Indian athlete to be nominated for the Laureus Award after wrestler Vinesh Phogat in 2019 and cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020

The Full List of Nominees

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award

Tom Brady (USA) American Football – the greatest NFL quarterback, he won a record seventh Super Bowl

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis – won three Grand Slams in 2021 to take his total of career wins to 20

Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming – outstanding male swimmer in Tokyo with five Olympic gold medals

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics – became third person in history to win back-to-back Olympic marathons

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football – surpassed Gerd Muller’s record of 40 goals in a season for Bayern

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing – won his first Formula One World Championship in 2021

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award

Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis – world No.1, won Wimbledon, her second career Grand Slam

Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics – surpassed Carl Lewis as the most decorated track and field US Olympian

Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming – won 800 and 1,500 metres freestyle golds in Tokyo, plus two silver medals

Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming – won four gold and three bronze in Tokyo, the most by an individual

Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football – Barcelona captain; won Ballon d’Or and UEFA Women’s Player of Year

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics – won Olympic 100 and 200 metres and 4x100m relay

Laureus World Team of the Year Award

Argentina Men’s Football Team – won Copa America; Lionel Messi’s first international trophy, at age of 34

Barcelona Women’s Football Team (Spain) – won first Champions League, beating English club Chelsea 4-0 China Olympic Diving Team – won gold medals in seven of the eight events staged in the pool in Tokyo

Italy Men’s Football Team – under Roberto Mancini won European Championship for first time since 1968 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team (Germany) – won record eighth Constructors Championship

Milwaukee Bucks (USA) Basketball – inspired by Giannis Antetokounmpo, won a second NBA championship

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award

Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics – won javelin to become India’s first winner of an Olympic athletics gold

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis – won his first ever Grand Slam, dropping only one set in the US Open

Pedri (Spain) Football – 19, played 53 times in 2020/21 for Barcelona, and every game for Spain in Euro 2020

Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis – became a global sensation when she won the US Open at the age of 18

Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics – broke 26-year-old world record to win triple jump gold in Tokyo

Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming – aged 20, beat champion Katie Ledecky at 200 and 400m in Tokyo

Laureus World Comeback of the Year award

Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics – after withdrawing in Tokyo, she came back to win bronze in the beam

Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding – aged 13, recovered from fractured skull to win bronze medal in Tokyo

Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling – fought back from depression to win second Tour de France sprint title

Tom Daley (UK) Diving – had knee surgery in June, but won 10 metres synchronised gold in Tokyo

Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling – first win in 581 days, after recovering from broken arm at start of 2020

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling – won Olympic time trial days after missing gold in road race

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award

Diede De Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis – first player to complete the calendar-year Golden Slam

Marcel Hug (Switz) Wheelchair Athletics – won Paralympic gold medals in 800, 1,500, 5,000m and marathon

Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis – host-nation hero, won fourth Paralympic gold of his career

Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon – won three Paralympic gold medals in two sports

Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon – won gold in Tokyo in triathlon PTVI, her first Paralympic medal

Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling – won three golds from three events to take her career total to 17

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award

Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing – in Tokyo became the first-ever surfing Olympic gold medal winner

Alberto Ginés (Spain) Climbing – aged 18, scaled 15-metre wall in 6.42 seconds to win speed climbing gold

Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding – won first ever skateboarding Olympic gold to delight of host nation

Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing – won first ever women’s Olympic surfing gold, then added her fifth world title

Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding – at 13, won first-ever Olympic gold medal in women’s street event

Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX – first woman to win both Olympic and World Championship gold in same year

LAUREUS Sport for Good Award

Ich Wil Da Rauf! (Germany) Climbing – disabled and non-disabled share challenge of the climbing wall

Juca pe Cagna (Italy) Multi-sport – provides safe places to play away from the influence of crime

Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football – supports young people through health education and HIV testing

Lost Boyz Inc (USA) Baseball – uses baseball in Chicagoto decrease violence and improve social conditions

Monkey Magic (Japan) Climbing – promotes free climbing for those with visual impairment

