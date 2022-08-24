'Too Early to Leave us, Dear Tade': Arunachal Kick Boxer Yora Tade Succumbs to Injury Sustained During Bout in Chennai

Taking a kick on his head in the finals of the Senior National Kickboxing Championship in Chennai proved fatal for 24-year-old Yora Tade of Arunachal Pradesh.

The 24-year-old kickboxer from Arunachal Pradesh, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Tade suffered a grievous brain injury during a fight in the Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship at Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Monday. As per reports, Tade’s condition was critical and underwent brain surgery and battled for his life.

Tade’s body shall be brought back to Itanagar after necessary formalities, including postmortem, are completed. He is the son of Yora Talik and Yora Tate, of Chimpu village.

Arunachal’s sports secretary, at the directive of the chief minister, is coordinating with the Tamil Nadu government, the union sports & youth affairs ministry and the civil aviation ministry to bring back the body.

LT. Yora Tade was also a Black belt 1st Dan in karate who was practising his karate in Marik Academy which is located in Chimpu.

Several eminent people including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Sports Minister Mama Natung have expressed shock and condoled his demise.

“Jolted to learn that our bright Kickboxer Yora Tade left for his heavenly abode," said Khandu in a tweet on Tuesday.

Khandu further said, “Too early to leave us, dear Tade! No words to express my grief. You will ever be in our hearts. Condolences to the bereaved family, friends and admirers. May your journey to the ultimate abode be peaceful."

Sports, Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung also expressed sadness over the demise of a promising boxer.

“I am extremely shocked & sad to hear the sudden demise of Late Yura Tade; a young promising boxer of our State," Natung said in a post.

“It’s a great loss for the Sports fraternity of our State. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal (KAA) and the sports fraternity of the state expressed shock and grief over Tade’s tragic demise.

“Tade’s death is very unfortunate and a great loss for Arunachal," AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago said, and offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

KAA president Bulang Marik also termed Tade’s demise tragic and unfortunate. He said that, despite the doctors’ best efforts, Tade could not be saved. Marik conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Suresh Babu, chairman of a Kickboxing Association in Kolathur, has filed a police complaint. Police are investigating.

