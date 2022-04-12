Top 5 Wins at Wrestlemania 38

WrestleMania 38 became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history. WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza saw 156,352 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries converge at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas over the course of two exciting nights, surpassing the previous gate and attendance records set by WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Here’s a look at some of the action that went down over the stupendous weekend and 5 of the top wins we’re all cheering for:

Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch - Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch on day 1 of WrestleMania 38 and kicked off her first winning debut at Raw Women’s Champion. In the multiple moments in the match when it all seemed over for Belair, the EST of WWE came back stronger than ever to clinch the title at WrestleMania 38.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar – In order to win the WWE Universal Champion title, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the Winner-Take-All WrestleMania 38 main event. This was their third match at WrestleMania and a third trilogy in the history of WrestleMania. Reigns managed to reverse the momentum which was building in Lesnar’s favour and landed the spear move that secured him the three-count.

Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Queen Zelina & Carmella (c), Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Natalya & Shayna Baszler - The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title underwent a glow-up at WrestleMania, courtesy of Naomi & Sasha Banks. “The Boss ‘n’ Glow" brought an end to Carmella & Queen Zelina’s reign of terror, overcoming not only that arrogant duo but also Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler & Natalya in a cyclonic Fatal 4-Way Match that left the WWE Universe breathless.

Charlotte Flair (c) def. Ronda Rousey – The intensity of the rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey was apparent from the onset as the two superstars held nothing back in the opening minutes with Flair dropping Rousey onto the ring apron before promptly tossing her to the arena floor.

Edge def. AJ Styles – The most anticipated match of the whole event brought Edge to the winning title category defeating AJ Styles. As Styles prepared for a Phenomenal Forearm, the massive Priest appeared ringside. The momentary distraction was enough to throw off Styles, who still took flight but was cut down by a mid-air Spear that sealed his fate on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

