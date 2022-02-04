Top 7 Indian Players to Watch Out for in Prime Volleyball League

As the RuPay Prime Volleyball League 2022 season inches towards its inception, here’s a look at some of the top Indian players to watch out for at the tournament who will look to captivate viewers with their world class skills and talent.

The players are divided into seven franchisees – Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts. The teams will compete in a round-robin format to make it to the Top 4. The tournament will comprise 24 matches including 3 knock-out matches.

>Karthik Madhu (Kochi Blue Spikers): Karthik Madhu has been a part of the Indian Volleyball team and captained the team during the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship. He has been named as the “Heartbeat of Spikers" for the upcoming RuPay Prime Volleyball League where he will be captaining the Kochi Blue Spikers.

>Akhin GS (Chennai Blitz): A cricketer turned Volleyball player, Akhin has been a part of several National level competitions. Akhin was also a part of the Indian Volleyball team during the 2015 Asian Championship and 2018 Asian Games. Akhin will be seen playing as a Middle Blocker for Chennai Blitz in the upcoming tournament.

>Ashwal Rai (Kolkata Thunderbolts): Ashwal Rai is amongst the top Volleyball players in India and has been a part of the Indian National Volleyball team. He will be seen captaining the Kolkata Thunderbolts in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.

>Jerome Vinith (Calicut Heroes): Often known as the “Powerhouse of Indian Volleyball", The former Indian Volleyball team captain Jerome Vinith was a part of the 2014 Asian Games. He will be seen captaining the Calicut Heroes Franchise for the RuPay Prime Volleyball League 2022.

>Amit Gulia (Hyderabad Black Hawks): Amit Gulia will be playing as an attacker for Hyderabad Black Hawks at the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. He has played in the 2018 Asian Games and led the Indian side to a Silver Medal at the U-23 Asian Championship in 2019,Myanmar. He was also part of the Gold Medal winning team at the South Asian Games in 2019, Kathmandu.

>Pankaj Sharma (Bengaluru Torpedoes): A Havildar in the Indian Army, Pankaj Sharma has been playing Volleyball since his school days. He was a part of Indian Volleyball team in the 2018 Asian Games. He will take the position of an attacker for Bengaluru Torpedoes in the upcoming tournament.

>Muthusamy Appavu (Ahmedabad Defenders): Born in Tamil Nadu, Muthusamy made his Indian National team debut in 2018. He has represented the team at various tournaments like the U21 BRICS Games 2018 where they won a Bronze medal and the U23 Asian Championship where the team won a silver medal and Muthusamy won the Best Setter award. He was also part of the Senior Indian team for the 2021 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.

These are only a few names amongst the vast pool of brilliant players to watch out for in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022.

>The RuPay Prime Volleyball League will start from February 5, 2022, and will be broadcast LIVE on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels.

