Top Discus Thrower in Suspected Dope Net

One of the country’s top discus throwers is suspected to have failed a dope test, apparently conducted by Athletics Integrity Unit, an independent body set up by World Athletics.

It has been learnt that the athlete in question had competed at the Tokyo Olympics. The date of the test and the nature of the prohibited substance found in the athlete’s sample are not known.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) officials also said they are not aware of the development.

“This (her alleged dope positive result) is wrong news, I have not failed any dope test," the concerned athlete, whose name PTI is withholding, said.

