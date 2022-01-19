Top Javelin Thrower Suspended, Out of National Camp for Possible Doping

Javelin throw has been under the spotlight ever since Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win an athletics gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year. While Neeraj’s victory has earned athletics in India a lot of fame and eyeballs, javelin could be in for an embarrassment.

A top javelin thrower of India, who was part of the national camp until last year, had reportedly failed a dope test and has been dropped from the camp this year.

The name of the thrower from the list of javelin throwers at the national camp was missing after Sports Authority of India extended the camp to Match 31.

According to a New Indian Express report, the javelin throw failed an out-of-competition dope test when a sample of his was collected last year and thereafter, he has been provisionally suspended.

The report adds that the substance has not been identified yet but indications are such that it would be a mix of four to five banned substances.

The doping offence could be of before the Olympics or during the break after mega-event, the report states. It said that the javelin throw may be one of the high-profile athletes who participated in the Olympics.

The next step is a B Sample test but the athelete gets a provision suspension for possible Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV), which will stay in place till the result of a hearing comes out.

Last year, the National Dope Testing Laboratory was not function due to a ban on it and hence, the samples were sent abroad, which is why the delay in getting the results, the report says.

The NDTL got the permission to test again in December last year and is ready to test samples.

The report said that The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) did not make any comment on the topic as the matter is in procedure.

