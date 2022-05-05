TOPS Approves Extension of Neeraj Chopra’s International Training in Turkey

Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Division has approved Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) proposal to provide financial assistance of Rs.5.5 lakhs approximately for extension of Neeraj’s training camp at Gloria Sports Arena, in Antalya, Turkey.

Neeraj and his coach, Dr. Klaus Bartonietz have been in Turkey since the end of March 2022 and will now continue their training at the Antalya camp for another 14 days as the star India athlete prepares for the upcoming CWG, Asian Games, and Athletics World Championships.

The financial assistance will cover Neeraj’s training cost at Gloria Sports Arena along with his and Dr. Klaus’s accommodation, travel, food, and Medical Insurance expenses among others. It will also include a daily allowance of US $50 each for both Neeraj and Dr. Klaus for any other expenses they might require during their stay.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a stadium will be built at Neeraj’s native village Khandra (Panipat).

Haryana CM Mahohar Lal Khattar had made the announcement last week.

“A stadium would be built in Neeraj Chopra’s village for Rs 10 crore," Khattar had said.

Neeraj became the first ever Indian to win a gold in an Olympic track and field event at the Tokyo Games last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.