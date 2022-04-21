Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After securing victory in the first two games of the NBA playoffs 2022, the Philadelphia 76ers will aim to extend their winning streak as they take on Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the NBA playoffs 2022 on April 21.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

In Game 1, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points to be the highest scorer of the match as his side eventually registered a 131-111 win. James Harden scored 22 points for the 76ers in the match. For the Raptors, their guard Gary Trent Jr. seemed a little ordinary as he could only manage to score nine points.

In the second game of the NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers again emerged victorious against Toronto Raptors. For 76ers, Joel Embiid was the star of the match after scoring 31 points in the match. On the other hand, OG Anunoby managed to score 26 points for the Raptors but his efforts eventually turned out to be inconsequential as he could not avoid his side’s defeat.

Advertisement

Ahead of the NBA match between Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA 2022 match between Toronto Raptors (TOR) vs Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) be played?

The NBA 2022 match between Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers will take place on April 21.

Where will the NBA 2022 match Toronto Raptors (TOR) vs Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) be played?

The match between Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

What time will the NBA 2022 match Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers begin?

The Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers match will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers match?

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers match will be televised on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers match?

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors (TOR) vs Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) Possible Staring XI:

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Line-up: G - James Harden, G - Tyrese Maxey, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Line-up: G - Fred VanVleet, G - Gary Trent Jr., F - OG Anunoby, F - Precious Achiuwa, C - Pascal Siakam

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.