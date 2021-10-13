Travis Head, First Australian to Score 2 Double-Hundreds in List-A Cricket

Travis Head, the left-handed Australian batsman, scored a double century against Queensland in a domestic one-day tournament on Tuesday.

Head played marathon innings of 230 runs in just 127 balls in the Marsh Cup, a domestic one-day tournament. With this performance, he became the first batsman to score two double centuries in ODIs.

South Australia captain Head accomplished the feat against Queensland in Adelaide. In the match, he came out to bat in the fourth over and made his double century on the first ball of the 45th over.

Head played only 114 balls to make 200 runs. He completed his century, hitting a six, and took just 65 balls to achieve the feat.

Advertisement

With this innings, he has become the first Australian batsman to score two double centuries in domestic cricket. He secured the 9th century of his List-1 career against Queensland.

Leveraging Head’s innings, South Australia scored 391 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 48 overs in a rain-hit match against Queensland. The left-handed skipper was dismissed at 230 runs in 127 balls. The batsman hit 8 sixes and 28 fours in the innings which 160 runs of his innings came just in boundaries

Six years ago, Head scored 202 runs in a one-dayer against western Australia. Besides him, three other batsmen have scored double centuries in List-A cricket for Australia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.