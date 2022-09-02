Trinity Gaming India Kickstarts Nationwide Talent Hunt for Gamers Across 24 Cities in India

Trinity Gaming India, a leading gaming content & marketing firm, announces the launch of a talent hunt and gamer onboarding program called ‘NEXT LEVEL’ in partnership with Facebook Gaming. The program will enable gaming enthusiasts at the college level to become professional gamers with the prospect of future revenue streams and careers.

Trinity Gaming India, which already works with a captive 40 mn gamers community, with this initiative will further build talent for sectoral growth. The NEXT LEVEL program will go across 24 cities over the next three months starting from the 5th of September till the 2nd of December, 2022.

According to the latest KPMG report, India’s gaming sector is all set to hit the $5 billion mark by 2025. Trinity Gaming India aims to support the Indian youth in making a successful, legitimate career in gaming content creation.

The program ‘NEXT LEVEL’ is designed in a way that gaming enthusiasts and even beginners will acquire the right skill set and market visibility to start generating income. Students will undergo formal training once onboarded with ‘NEXT LEVEL’ paving their way to join the Indian gaming sector.

The program will consist of day-long events at colleges across 24 cities; focused on training and mentoring students on how to pursue a career in Gaming. The students will also have the opportunity to interact with local gaming creators who have built successful careers on Facebook Gaming and get hands-on experience on how to play games and live stream.

Shivam Rao (Co-Founder of Trinity Gaming India) said, “ We are very excited to launch the Next Level program as Trinity Gaming’s aim is to pave the way for budding gaming content creators. Through this event, we will focus on creating awareness about gaming as a concrete career and how gamers can monetize their passion for gaming. Through this initiative, we will not only guide the talented students but also give them hands-on experience and make them learn about the world of gaming."

Gaming Influencer GodPraveenYT said, “ I wanted to thank Trinity Gaming India for organizing a gaming event called “next level", honestly I am very excited about the event. I appreciate the efforts made for the youth of India. This is going to help our youth grow and find a path for their career. I personally believe this would be a great opportunity for students to learn from the experienced team."

