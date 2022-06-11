Karnataka
Triple Olympic Champion Anita Wlodarczyk Injured While Foiling Attempted Break-in

Triple Olympic Champion Anita Wlodarczyk Injured While Foiling Attempted Break-in

Anita Wlodarczyk. Picture Credit: Twitter
Anita Wlodarczyk. Picture Credit: Twitter

Poland's Wlodarczyk, who became the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row in Tokyo last year, said the thief was a "foreigner"

Reuters
Updated: June 11, 2022, 17:15 IST

Three-times Olympic hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk said she will undergo surgery after being injured while apprehending a thief who attempted to break into her car.

Poland’s Wlodarczyk, who became the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row in Tokyo last year, said the thief was a “foreigner."

“I single-handedly apprehended the thief and handed him over to the police," Wlodarczyk wrote in a post on Instagram on Friday, along with a picture of her car, which had scuff marks on it.

“Unfortunately I paid for it with a muscle injury. Injury diagnosed. Surgery on Monday.

“Thank you (Polish police) for your quick intervention. After my career I think I’ll fight in MMA or UFC like our champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk because the perpetrator got hurt…"

The 36-year-old will be looking to recover from the injury before the world championships in Oregon in July, where she could win her fifth world title.

