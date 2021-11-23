Trouble in Paradise: Andrade El Idolo Unfollows Charlotte Flair on Social Media

It seems all is not well between the most adored pro-wrestling couple Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo as the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fighter has unfollowed his fiancé and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar on Instagram and Twitter. The two met in 2019 during their time together at WWE and has been dating ever since. A year later, the duo announced their engagement but decided to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Andrade’s decision to stop following Charlotte has started speculation among the fans whether the two are still together or there is something going on between the couple.

Even though Andrade has stopped following Charlotte on Insta, she is still following the 32-year-old Mexican fighter on the photo and video sharing application but not on Twitter.

The last time Charlotte’s IG featured a photo of Andradewas during the first week of this month when she wished him on his birthday.

Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series 2021

Charlotte was last seen in action during WWE’s high-profiled pay-per-view event Survivor Series on Sunday against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Charlotte lost the match but stole the attention of fight fans with her performance.

After the fight, Lynch broke down on stage as she addressed her real-life feud with Charlotte, wondering when the two started despising one another. Lynch also admitted that every time she sees WWE’s video package or promo featuring the two, she gets emotional.

“It’s so sad. That’s somebody I loved so much, I trusted with my life. We’ve been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now," she had said.

The Man also confessed that she wanted to rip apart Charlotte during their fight and she is happy with the victory. Lynch also reckoned that her 35-year-old now cannot deny that she is the better woman.

