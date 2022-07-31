'True Epitome of Determination and Hard Work': Twitter Lauds Weight Lifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga for Winning Gold at CWG 2022

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Sunday claimed India’s second gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 with a dominant performance in the 67 Kg men’s weightlifting event.

The 19-year-old won the event with a combined effort of 300 Kg in snatch, and clean and jerk.

Despite not being able to land his third attempt at the snatch, he headed into the clean and jerk variant of the event with a massive lift of 140 kg, leading the round with 10 kgs more than his closest competitor, Umoafia Edidiong Joseph of Nigeria who took the bronze medal.

Twitter erupted after the 19-year-old won the second Gold for India after Mirabai Chanu won one in the 49kg class. People started congratulating and praising the youngster.

Advertisement

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Jeremy Lalrinnunga. He wrote, ‘Jeremy’s GOLD in Men’s 67kg weightlifting in CWG 2022 is a perfect example of the growth of an athlete from Khelo India to TOPS core group. You broke the Games record too. India is proud of you.’

Former cricketer Munaf Patel shared his happiness on twitter by appreciating Jeremy’s approach.

Former India cricketer and current Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir also tweeted to congratulate the youngster.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle shared that he is proud of the 19-year-old Gold medalist.

Advertisement

Politician Srinivas BV regarded Jeremy as the ‘true epitome of determination and hard work’.

Advertisement

Cricketer Prasidh Krishna also congratulated Jeremy Lalrinnunga.

Singer Palak Muchhal also shared her happiness on the social media platform. She wrote, “Yayyyyyyy! Another one for India! Jeremy Lalrinnunga bags GOLD MEDAL in the Men’s 67 kg category at #CommonwealthGames2022 Congratulations."

Actor Shashank Arora also congratulated Jeremy for the Gold medal. He wrote, “19 year old @raltejeremy from Mizoram. You do us so proud. Here’s to many many more golds for you. Congratulations #JeremyLalrinnunga".

Lalrinnunga’s efforts helped India bag the fifth medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. He followed fellow weightlifters Bidyarani Devi (Silver in Women’s 55kg class), Mirabai Chanu (Gold, Women’s 49kg class), Sanketh Sargar (Silver, Men’s 55kg class), and Gururaja Poojary (Bronze, Men’s 61kg class) in climbing on the podium.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here