Turbulent love life of Shane Warne: Divorce and Multiple Affairs

Australia’s legendary spinner Shane Warne may no longer be in this world, but he will always remain in the hearts of cricket fans. The 52-year-old greatest leg-spinner of all time, Warne, died on March 4. He died in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

Warne also made headlines from time to time because of his colourful personal life outside the cricket field. The spin master married yoga instructor Simone Callahan in 1995. Callahan came to know about Warne’s affair with another woman in 2005 and she divorced him.

Shane Warne has three children from Simone – Brook, Jackson and Summer. In 2000, British nurse Donna accused Warne of harassing her with lewd phone calls and obscene messages. As a result, Warne had to step down from the post of vice-captain of the Australian team. There were reports of Warne’s affair with two women Laura Sayers and Kerry Collymore during a tour of England in 2005.

Shane Warne’s name was also associated with Hollywood actress Liz Hurley. After dating each other for a long time, both of them got engaged in 2011. But after this, the relationship could not move forward. They ended their relationship in 2013.

Despite controversies, Warne remained a world-renowned and much-loved member of the cricketing community. The Great Southern Stand at the MCG – the place where he took his hat trick and 700th wicket will be renamed after Warne to honor his contribution to the game.

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne took 293 wickets. Tributes poured in from across the world after his death. Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma were joined by other current and former players who posted their memories of Warne on social media.

