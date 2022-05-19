Twitter Reacts as Nikhat Zareen Bags Gold at World Boxing Championship

Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen bagged gold for India at the 12th IBA World Boxing Championship.

The fighter from Telangana had an absolutely sensational tournament winning her pre-quarters bout 5 to nothing and emulating the same scoreline throughout the tournament.

She beat Mexico’s Herrera Alvarez to begin her journey in Istanbul. Her second test was against England’s Charley-Sian Davison who she expertly dispatched by another 5-0 decision. She would go on to beat Brazil’s Caroline De Almeida in the semi-finals.

And in the all-important gold medal match, Zareen made sure that the Indian anthem was heard the world over with her stellar performance against Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong to join an elite list of Indian boxers.

Renowned Indian personalities took to Twitter to express their admiration of the boxer’s feat who helped fly the Indian flag high in Turkey.

Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah posted “Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for winning the Gold medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships. India is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Minister of Law and Justice Kiran Rejiju tweeted " Congratulations @nikhat_zareen on becoming the only 5th Indian woman boxer to win Gold Medal in the World Championships held at Istanbul, Turkey. We are extremely proud of your huge achievement for India"

Former Andra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said “Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen on winning the Women’s World Boxing Championship in Turkey! A daughter of Nizamabad, Nikhat has defied all odds to carve her own identity in the male-dominated sport. Her journey of perseverance is an inspiration for all. We’re proud of her!"

Olympic medallist Vijender Singh tweeted “Well done world champion @nikhat_zareen"

Legendary Indian cricketer Harbajan Singh tweeted

Cabinet Minister for women and child development Smriti Irani wished “Congratulations @nikhat_zareen on winning a medal at World Boxing Championship. May the golden streak be unending as you continue to make the Nation proud. Best wishes to you for your future endeavours."

Indian football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu tweeted “Our badminton team last week, and now @nikhat_zareen in the boxing ring - Indian World Champions sounds just about right. You go girl, you’ve done us proud."

Popular Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar tweeted “Congratulations @nikhat_zareen and to all in her corner. Todun Taak!"

Harsha Bogle posted “Well done Nikhat Zareen. You just gave Indian sport another wow moment."

Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal said Congratulation to the world champion @nikhat_zareen.well played.

MP Prakash Javdekar tweeted “GOLDEN PUNCH India’s #NikhatZareen is now the New #World Champion! Heartiest Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen on winning #GOLD at the Women’s World #Boxing Championships (52kg) at Istanbul. We are proud of your inspiring achievement!

Sports Authority of India shared a post that read “Hail the New World Champion @nikhat_zareen wins the GOLD at Women’s World Championships at Istanbul, Turkey Nikhat defeated‘s J. Jitpong via a unanimous decision to win a GOLD Heartiest congratulations Champ #IstanbulBoxing #Boxing"

With wishes pouring in from all over the country, this is yet another golden chapter in the history of Indian sports.

