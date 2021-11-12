Two Foreign Athletes Test Positive for Covid-19 in Run-up to Beijing Winter Olympics

Reuters
BEIJING // Updated: November 12, 2021, 13:24 IST
Two foreign athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 during test events for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, Huang Chun, an official of the Games organising committee, said on Friday.
Both are lugers of the same nationality and have been transferred to quarantine hotels, he told a news briefing in the Chinese capital.
