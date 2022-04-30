Two Indian Track-and-field Tokyo Olympians Fail Dope Tests, Dropped from Camp; Face Bans

Two track-and-field athletes who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, one male and one female, failed dope tests for failing dope tests for use of banned anabolic steroids and are facing a ban of up to four years, according to a report in The Indian Express.

“Two track-and-field athletes have tested positive and they are no longer part of the national camp," a national coach told TIE on condition of anonymity, even though the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was tight-lipped about the cases.

According to the latest World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report released in 2021, India is ranked third in doping with 152 cases. India is only behind Russia (167) and Italy (157), while Brazil (78) is fourth and Iran (70) fifth.

Among Olympic sports, weightlifting leads the way with 25 ADRVs, followed by athletics (20) and wrestling (10). Boxing and judo reported four ADRVs each. Four cricketers were also found to have committed Anti-doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) in 2019.

In the previous WADA report meant for anti-doping violations in 2018, India was placed fourth with 107 ADRVs, behind Russia (144), Italy (132) and France (114).

Earlier in April, India contributed USD 72,124, more than double of last year, to UNESCO fund for the elimination of doping in sport.

“…the Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has released an enhanced contribution of India to UNESCO Fund for Elimination of Doping in Sport to twice the assessed value i.e. USD 72,124 in 2022," a PIB release said.

“First time in 2021, Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports made contribution of USD 28172 towards the UNESCO Fund on the basis of request received from UNESCO.

“This contribution, doubling the amount of the minimum 1% contribution, will be included in the certified financial statement of the Fund, which will be presented to COP9, States Parties’ contributions support the implementation of the Fund’s Operational Strategy 2020-2025." The Copenhagen Declaration on Anti-Doping in Sport was agreed to by the Government of India in March 2003, which was the political document through which governments signalled their intention to formally recognize and implement the World Anti-Doping Code brought out by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

