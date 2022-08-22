Tyson Fury Hints Return to the Ring to Face Oleksandr Usyk

British boxing legend Tyson Fury has affirmed that he is ready to come out of retirement to take on heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian reclaimed his title against Anthony Joshua on August 20.

Usyk secured yet another comprehensive victory over Joshua as he continued his tremendous form after excelling in Saudi Arabia. Joshua put up a good fight but was unable to overcome the prowess of the sharp Ukrainian.

World Boxing Champion Fury posted on Instagram shortly after the fight ended and opined that both the boxers were substandard on the night. “It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I’ve ever seen. I’d annihilate both of them on the same night," Fury said in the video.

“England has been relieved of its belts but there is a remedy and solution that I can suggest. If you want those belts back then send in the Gyspy barbarian; send me in and I will relieve the Ukrainian dosser of his belts like I did the last Ukrainian dosser," he added.

Fury’s outrageous comments sparked rumours that despite announcing his retirement earlier this month, he might return to the ring to take on Usyk. The chance to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world seems to be too lucrative for Fury to turn down.

In the summer of 2021, it seemed like Fury was going to battle for the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles against the then champion and countryman Joshua after terms were agreed upon by both parties. However, the Gypsy King was rather instructed to take on the American boxer, Deontay Wilder.

In his video, Fury called himself the “best" and stated that his return to the ring would not be cheap. “But it’s not going to be cheap, if you want the best you have to pay. It’s going to be very expensive; so get your chequebook out" the two-time heavyweight champion said.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Fury is now set to inform the WBC of his desire to retain his belt, raising the prospect of a showdown between him and Usyk in the Middle East later this year.

Both Usyk and Fury will not want to miss the opportunity to reign as the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

