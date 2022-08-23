Tyson Fury Set to Face Oleksandr Usyk for Prestigious Unification Fight

A long wait of 19 years have finally come to an end as boxing fans can expect to see an undisputed heavyweight champion before the end of 2022. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will face each other in a power-packed encounter as they will reportedly fight for the undisputed heavyweight title on December 17. The thrilling match is scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia.

Fury might have retired from professional boxing but a report published by Daily Mail claims that the Gypsy King’s team are presently in talks to organise the lucrative match. The high-profile match will also be a unification game as it is expected to combine Fury’s WBC heavyweight title with Usyk’s belts.

Fury, the WBC champ, had announced his retirement in April after defeating Dillian Whyte. The champion boxer soon changed his mind and expressed his desire to make a comeback to the ring and fight Usyk.

Usyk, on the other hand, outclassed Anthony Joshua last weekend for the second time to win three prestigious titles. One judge had scored the bout for Joshua, but it was eventually overruled by tallies of 115-113 and 116-112 in Usyk’s favour. More importantly, it was Usyk’s second victory against Joshua. The duo had faced each other back in September 2021.

After overcoming Joshua via split decision, Usyk retained WBA, WBO and IBF titles. And with this, he also managed to secure the Ring Magazine belt as well.

Usyk made full use of the opportunity and issued a message for Fury. The 35-year-old said in the ring that he wants to fight Fury.

“I’m sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet. I’m sure, I’m convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him and if I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all," Usyk said as per Sportbible.

Fury did not wait too long to respond. The 34-year-old expressed his willingness to fight Usyk and reclaim the title. “If you want those belts back then send in the Gyspy barbarian; send me in and I will relieve the Ukrainian dosser of his belts like I did the last Ukrainian dosser," said Fury on Instagram.

