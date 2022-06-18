Tyson Fury Wants to Take on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson or Mike Tyson in an Exhibition Match

Tyson Fury is one of the most prolific boxers in the history of the sport. Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte in April to stay unbeaten and retain the WBC heavyweight title at London’s Wembley Stadium. Following his famous victory, the World Heavyweight Boxing champion retired from top-level boxing.

However, it now looks like Fury’s retirement will be a short one. Recently, the 33-year-old Briton stated that he wants to do some exhibition fights and also revealed a number of opponents that he would like to face in those exhibition events.

“I am gonna take some exhibition matches, some ‘not real’ fights that are purely entertainment factor. This is not professional boxing, this is pure entertainment. Nothing more, nothing less. The difference is, in an exhibition you’re not there to win or lose. You’re there to enjoy, have a good time, and put on a show for the fans," Fury was quoted as saying in an interview on Good Morning Britain.

The legendary boxer added, “You can fight old-timers, famous people, whoever you want. I’m looking at fighting Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, whoever. The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, that would be fantastic. You never know who we could be fighting on one of these shows, but that’s what I’m open to in the upcoming future."

Fury also revealed on Twitter that it would take a fortune to get him back in the ring. “I, The Gypsy King, am happily retired. But to get me out of retirement, considering I don’t need the money and I don’t need the aggravation, it’s going to cost these people half a billion," Fury said in a video.

Fans are certainly delighted at the prospect of a potential match between Fury and WWE icon Dwayne Johnson, popularly known in wrestling as The Rock. Fury has a cool swagger and the ability to put on a show in front of thousands of fans. Even though Fury is now worth a massive £130million, his fans know that he isn’t the type to sit around and do nothing.

