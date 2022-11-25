U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

U Mumba have suffered three losses on the trot and would be looking to stop this dismal run against the Bengal Warriors. Mumbai’s inconsistent form sees them in 9th position of the Pro Kabaddi League table at the moment.

The Bengal Warriors have had a considerably better run as they are currently placed 5th in the PKL table. The Warriors are inching towards a top four spot and their latest victory against the Bengaluru Bulls must have instilled great confidence into them as they head into this match.

Maninder Singh was the star on the mat for Bengal in their latest victory against Bengaluru, claiming 12 points on the mat. The U Mumba defence will have to figure out a way to keep him quiet or else fear losing another game in an already tough PKL campaign.

A few good wins and Mumbai could salvage their season, whereas a victory could place Bengal in the top four spot should things go their way.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors will take place on November 26, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match?

The U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match?

The U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Possible line-up:

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Ernak, Balaji D, Surender Nada, Deepak Hooda, Manoj Gowda.

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Mohit Khaler, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Surinder Singh

