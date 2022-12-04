U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: How to Watch PKL 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

The Gujarat Giants will be riding high on confidence after securing back-to-back wins against the Puneri Paltan and the Patna Pirates in their last two encounters. They defeated the Puneri men by a score line of 39-51.

Defeating the Paltan in itself has been a humongous task this season and it will give the Gujarat Giants great momentum and belief for their remaining matches. The team from Gujarat are currently placed near the bottom of the table with Telugu Titans below them.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

The Giants will have to keep up their recent form to creep up the table and have a real shot. U Mumba are in a slightly better position than Gujarat at the moment. They are ninth in the PKL table with 50 points while the Giants have managed a paltry 46 till now.

The team from Mumbai has had a topsy turvy season so far and suffered a crushing defeat to the UP Yoddhas in their last encounter. As we enter the latter half of the season, every point is crucial, hence providing us with the perfect recipe for an entertaining match.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants; here is all you need to know:

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants will take place on December 4, Sunday.

Advertisement

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants be held?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League match?

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League match?

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Possible line-ups

Advertisement

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Surinder Singh, Guman Singh, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Mohit Khaler, Kiran Magar, Heidarali Ekrami

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Sonu Jaglan, Parteek Dahiya, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit, Lee Dong-geon

Read all the Latest Sports News here