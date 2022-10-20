U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Match 30, Pro Kabbadi League

U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will square off in the 30th match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 21. Haryana Steelers are coming into this match after two successive defeats. They narrowly lost their last match against Dabang Delhi. Haryana will be looking to put that loss behind them and put up a strong show on Friday. The likes of Manjeet and Jaideep Kuldeep are in imperious form and few will bet against them. Although Haryana are the favourites to win, U Mumba would fancy their chances. U Mumba played well against Puneri Paltan but ended up losing the match. Their star raider Guman Singh looked dangerous in that match. U Mumba will rely on him on Friday and aim to climb up the standings.

Advertisement

Ahead of match 30 of the Pro Kabbadi League between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will be played on October 21, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers?

Advertisement

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Manjeet

Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep

Suggested Dream 11 team for U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

Advertisement

DEF: Rinku, Mohit, Surinder Singh, Jaideep Kuldeep

ALL: Jai Bhagwan

RAI: Guman Singh, Manjeet

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Probable Line-up

U Mumba Probable Starting Line-up: Kiran Laxman Magar, Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Jai Bhagwan, Ashish, Guman Singh

Haryana Steelers Probable Starting Line-up: Jaideep Kuldeep, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, Meetu Mehender

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here