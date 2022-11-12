U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Patna Pirates scripted a remarkable comeback in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League to move to the top-five of the standings. The high-flying Patna Pirates side has been unbeaten in their last seven games. The three-time Pro Kabaddi League champions will now aim to extend their winning streak to six matches when they will be in action on Sunday. In their next Pro Kabaddi League fixture, Patna Pirates will be up against U Mumba on Sunday. The two teams will face each other at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

After securing 38 points from 12 matches, Patna Pirates currently find themselves at the fifth spot in the standings.

U Mumba, on the other hand, will be determined to carry forward the winning momentum on Sunday. In their last fixture, U Mumba clinched a thrilling 34-33 win over Puneri Paltan to end their two-match winless streak. U Mumba, with seven wins to their name, currently occupy the fourth spot on the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Ahead of Sunday’s PKL match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates; here is all you need to know:

What date PKL 2022-23 match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match U Mumba vs Patna Pirates be played?

The PKL match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match U Mumba vs Patna Pirates begin?

The PKL match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast U Mumba vs Patna Pirates PKL match?

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates PKL match?

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates PKL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Possible line-up:

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish, Shivansh Thakur, Rinku, Mohit

