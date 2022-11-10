U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live?

U Mumba will take on Puneri Paltan Match 71 of the Pro Kabbadi League on November 11.
U Mumba have now lost two successive matches and will be looking to get back to winning ways against Puneri Paltan. But overcoming Puneri Paltan will be a huge challenge as they have been clinical in most of their matches.
Puneri Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat are in the form of their lives. U Mumba will have to execute their plans against both of them. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan will take inspiration from Jaipur’s win over U Mumba. Jaipur managed to breach the defence of U Mumba by playing fearlessly. Puneri Paltan will have to adopt a similar style of play on Friday.
Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, here is all you need to know:
On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan be played?
The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will be played on November 11, Friday.
Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan be played?
The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.
What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan begin?
The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan?
The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan?
The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Probable Starting Line-up:
U Mumba Probable Starting Line-up: Kiran Laxman Magar, Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Jai Bhagwan, Ashish, Guman Singh
Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde
