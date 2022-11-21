U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

U Mumba are currently placed sixth in the Pro Kabbadi league table and would be looking to make inroads into the top four. The Mumbaikars have lost two on the trot and would be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat against Tamil Thalaivas.

Their last victory was against the Patna Pirates, having their matches against the Jaipur Pink Panthers as well as the Telugu Titans since then. U Mumba are a tough team to beat on their day, being one of the few sides that have managed to defeat the Puneri Paltan this campaign. Whilst they have managed to string some good results, lack of consistency has continued to plague them in the 2022-23 season.

The Tamil Thalaivas have also had a mixed bag this season. The team from Tamil currently sits in ninth position on the PKL table and would be hoping to slowly claw its way into the top half of the table.

Narinder Hoshiyar has been one of their top performers on the mat this season, getting points at crucial instances. The Thalaivas will be hoping that he can work his magic and guide them to a victory.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas will take place on November 22, Tuesday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match?

The U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match?

The U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Possible line-up:

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Kamlesh

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Narinder Hoshiyar, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Singh, Mohit, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek.

