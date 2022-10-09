U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The ninth edition of Pro Kabbadi League has started with some great matches. Fans are now looking forward to the doubleheader on Monday. Pro Kabbadi League will feature two blockbusters matches on October 10. While U Mumba will take on UP Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with Gujarat Giants at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

U Mumba finished in the 10th position on the points table last season. They would like to improve on that performance this time around. But they didn’t have an impressive start as they were defeated by Dabang Delhi K.C. in their first match. The likes of Guman Singh and Ashish will be key to their chances on Monday.

Meanwhile, the match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants promises to be a riveting contest. Both Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants had a very good last season. But they would like to go all the way this season. For Gujarat, the likes of Sandeep Kandola and Rakesh Sangroya will have to come up with the goods.

Sit back and enjoy the high-octane matches!

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants will be played on October 10, Monday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants will be played at Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Probable Squad:

U Mumba Probable Starting 7: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Shivam, Rinku, Mohit

U.P. Yoddhas Probable Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Dabang Delhi K.C. Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

Gujarat Giants Probable Starting 7: Sandeep Kandola, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit

