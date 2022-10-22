UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 37, Pro Kabbadi League

UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will square off in the 37th match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 23. Both teams lost their previous matches and would like to get a win on Sunday. While UP Yoddhas were defeated by Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas were steamrolled by Bengaluru Bulls.

Nitesh Kumar and Surender Gill will be the pivotal players for UP Yoddhas on Sunday. Tamil Thalaivas will have to devise specific plans for both of them if they are to win. Moreover, Tamil Thalaivas would be better off if they don’t repeat their mistakes from the last match. Their chances will depend upon the form of Pawan Sherawat and Ajinkya Pawar.

Advertisement

Ahead of the riveting Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will be played on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on October 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas?

Advertisement

The Pro Kabbadi League match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

U.P. Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pawan Sherawat

Vice-Captain: Surender Gill

Suggested Dream 11 team for U.P. Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas:

Advertisement

DEF: Nitesh Kumar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

ALL: Himanshu

RAI: Surender Gill, Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya Pawar

U.P. Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Line-up:

U.P. Yoddhas Probable Playing Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing Line-up: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Abhimanyu Kaushik, Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu

Read all the Latest Sports News here