>UEFA Champions League Zenit St. Petersburg vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News: Imposing dominance in the UEFA Champions League as compared to their form in Serie A, Juventus will look to make it three out three in their upcoming group H clash against Zenit St. Petersburg on Thursday, from 12:30 AM onwards. While Zenit are known for their quick and swift attacking play, Juventus can always rely on their defenders to stand firm when it matters. While the Russian champions are third on the Group H table, Juventus are on top, three points ahead of defending UCL winners Chelsea. A win for Zenit could make a world of difference, however, Chelsea take on Malmo and could walk away with easy three points. A stunning clash is scheduled and fans here can check out the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Zenit St. Petersburg vs Juventus UCL live streaming online and TV Telecast.

>UEFA Champions League Zenit St. Petersburg vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

For Zenit, coach Sergey Semak has his main players available for the clash other than Magomed Ozdoev, who is recovering from a ligament injury. Coach Semak is expected to form a defending formation of 5-4-1.

Juventus, on the other hand, will have to play without Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala and Adrian Rabiot who are sidelined due to injury. Young Moise Kean is expected to start up front with Alvaro Morata.

>Zenit St. Petersburg vs Juventus probable XI:

Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted Starting line-up: Stanislav Kritsyuk (GK), Dejan Lovren, Dmitri Chistyakov, Yaroslav Rakitskyi, Aleksei Sutormin, Daler Kuzyaev, Wendel, Wilmar Barrios, Malcolm, Sardar Azmoun, Claudinho

Juventus Predicted Starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Bernardeschi, Alvaro Morata, Moise Kean.

>What time is the UEFA Champions League Zenit St. Petersburg vs Juventus kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST at Saint-Petersburg Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Zenit St. Petersburg vs Juventus match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Zenit St. Petersburg vs Juventus fixture?

The match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Juventus will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

