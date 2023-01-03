UFC Boss Dana White Apologises for Slapping Wife Anne at New Year's Eve Party

UFC boss Dana White got into hot waters following his altercation with his wife, Anne, at a Cabo San Lucas nightclub during a New Year’s eve party.

Video footage of the incident shows Anne slapping her 53-year-old husband following a conversation between the couple that descended into chaos.

Shockingly, Dana retorted in the same manner by slapping his wife before they were separated.

UFC chief Dana has apologised for his part in the incident as he expressed his disappointment in himself for his actions.

“I am one of the guys who says there is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman and now here I am talking about it", said Dana.

“This is one of those situations that is horrible. I am embarrassed. We have three kids and since the video popped up, we have shown the kids and we are more focused on our family right now", he continued.

“People are going to have their opinions on this and people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman, ever," Dana asserted.

Anne White, Dana's spouse of 26 years said that the altercation was a one-off incident and it was out of character for the man from Connecticut. She defended her spouse stating that such a thing has never happened prior to the incident and that the pair had had a lot to drink in the lead-up to the distasteful occurrence. "To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before." "Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We've talked this through as a family and apologized to each other." As the head of one of the most widely known events, Dana has voiced his take on violence outside the ring, even going as far as saying that there as certain things there are no coming back from and laying a hand on women is one such thing.

