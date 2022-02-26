UK Cancels Belarus Basketball Visas over Ukraine Invasion

London on Saturday cancelled the visas of the Belarusian Men’s Basketball Team, who were set to play in Britain on Monday, due to the country being “complicit" with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The UK will not welcome the national sports teams of those countries who are complicit in (Russian President) Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine," tweeted interior minister Priti Patel.

The two countries were set to play a World Cup qualifier in Newcastle, north east England, on Monday.

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has drawn international condemnation for allowing Russian troops to use its territory for the invasion of Ukraine.

