Ukraine War Refugee Valentyna Veretska Wins Jerusalem Marathon

Ukrainian athlete Valentyna Veretska, who fled Russia’s invasion of her country and took refuge in Israel, won the Jerusalem marathon, race organisers said.

Veretska claimed the women’s title with a time of 2hr 45min 54sec, before celebrating by draping the Ukrainian and Israeli flags over her shoulders.

The 31-year-old was one of around 40 Ukrainians who took part in the race in Jerusalem’s Old City, braving unseasonably cold and wet weather.

It was her second win since October when she came first in the Tirana, Albania, marathon.

Veretska fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with her daughter, crossing into neighbouring Poland before travelling to Israel.

Her husband, however, stayed in their homeland where he is serving in the army, the organisers said.

Israeli Sports and Culture Minister Chili Tropper on Thursday said the Jewish state would welcome 100 Ukrainian athletes fleeing the conflict.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, more than 16,800 Ukrainians have arrived in Israel, according to the interior ministry.

More than one million of Israel’s 9.4 million residents have roots in the former Soviet Union.

Israel has provided humanitarian support to Ukraine but has so far rebuffed Kyiv’s requests for military assistance.

It has also refrained from joining Western sanctions against Russia, with which it maintains strong ties including security cooperation.

In an address to Israeli lawmakers on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the Jewish state to abandon its neutrality and “make its choice".

Zelensky, who is Jewish, compared Russia’s war on Ukraine to the Holocaust.

