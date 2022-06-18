Ultimate Kho Kho On-Boards Two New Franchise Owners in Capri Global and KLO Sports

The Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) on Friday welcomed Capri Global and KLO Sports as the owners of Rajasthan and Chennai teams respectively for the inaugural edition of the League, set to kick off in 2022.

The KLO Sports-owned team will be known as Chennai Quick Guns while Capri Global’s Rajasthan-based franchise is yet to be named.

KLO Sports is co-owned by passionate sports lovers Sanjay Jupudi and Srinath Chittoori, who are successful business giants in the construction, automobile, and IT sector in India as well as abroad.

The Ultimate Kho Kho had earlier announced the association of corporate giants Adani Group and GMR Group as the owners of Gujarat and Telangana franchises.

Advertisement

India’s first-ever franchise-based Kho Kho league is promoted by Mr Amit Burman, Chairman of Dabur Group, in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India.

“We are thrilled to welcome KLO Sports and Capri Global to the league’s roster which already has eminent corporate names. With this league, we are committed to bringing in a modern-day professional structure in India that will not only take Kho Kho to the next level but also create a spectacle for the fans," said Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Mr Tenzing Niyogi.

With deep technology roots, KLO Sports also plans to invest in bringing this indigenous sport to households using their experience.

“Our goal is to help Kho Kho become a mainstream sport in India. We believe that the franchise has huge potential, and it can bring a rather forgotten sport back into every household. Apart from investing in the grassroots, KLO sports will also invest heavily in building a platform that will engage with fans and will become a role model for all sports franchises," said Mr Sanjay Jupudi Co-Owner, KLO Sports and founder of Qentelli.

Capri Global Group is a leading financial service conglomerate.

Advertisement

Speaking about their association with Ultimate Kho Kho, Mr Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director of Capri Global said, “We want to be part of the overall sports eco-system that promotes homegrown sports and plays the role of an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation."

“Kho Kho is one of the most accessible sports in the country and is played by a large population at every skill level. Our goal amongst others is to facilitate training at the grassroots level. We are excited to associate with Ultimate Kho Kho from the very beginning. Personally, I am very passionate about sports and truly believe that India has humongous talent, they just need to be nurtured efficiently." Mr Sharma added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.