Home » News » Sports » UNITE Asia Champions League Finals: Revenant Esports Qualify for Event in Malaysia

UNITE Asia Champions League Finals: Revenant Esports Qualify for Event in Malaysia

Revenant will now fly down to Malaysia alongside Marcos Gaming to compete in the UNITE Asia Champions League Finals on March 18 and 19

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 17:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Esports Representational Image (Twitter)
Esports Representational Image (Twitter)

Revenant Esports have become the second Indian team at the UNITE Asia Champions League Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The team put up a dominant performance in the final day of the India Qualifier to earn a slot at the offline event.

ALSO READ| Gareth Southgate’s Contribution to English Football to be Immortalised in a Play

The UNITE Asia Champions India Qualifier took place from January 8 to February 9 with $8,500 on the line.

RELATED NEWS

Revenant will now fly down to Malaysia alongside Marcos Gaming to compete in the UNITE Asia Champions League Finals on March 18 and 19. They will be up against the best teams from East Asia and Southeast Asia. The winner of the tournament will walk home with $30,000.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 21, 2023, 17:19 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 17:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks