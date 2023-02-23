United World Wrestling Moves Asian Championships Out of New Delhi Amid WFI Controversy

The United World Wrestling has moved the Asian Championships, originally scheduled to be held in New Delhi, India from March 28 to April 2, has been moved to Astana and will now take place in the Kazakhstan capital between April 7-15 with final dates to be confirmed.

“UWW was forced to change the host of the continental championships due to the recent developments in Indian wrestling and a pending inquiry by the Indian sports ministry against the Wrestling Federation of India," the World Wrestling Federation said in a statement.

Astana hosted the 2019 World Championships and Kazakhstan was the host of the Asian Championships in 2021 as well. The city of Almaty also hosted the third Ranking Series event last year.

Advertisement

Apart from the senior competition, the U17 and U23 Asian Championships are set to return to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for a second straight year. The tournament will take place from June 10 to 18.

The dates of the U15 and U20 Asian Championships have been modified and they will now take place in Amman, Jordan from July 12 to 20.

ALSO READ | Oversight Committee Gets 2 More Weeks to Complete Probe into Sexual Harassment Allegations against WFI Chief

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has given two more weeks to the Oversight Committee to give its report into the various allegations made by the wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Ministry had appointed the Oversight Committee under the chairmanship of legendary boxer MC Mary Kom to go into the various allegations levelled by the wrestlers led by Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat against WFI, its president and coaching staff of mental and sexual harassment. Besides inquiring into the affairs of WFI, the Sports Ministry had also authorised the Oversight Committee to handle the day-to-day affairs of the wrestling federation.

“The Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has extended the term of the Oversight Committee for Wrestling by two weeks for submission of the report pertaining to the complaint filed by a group of wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India. The extension has been granted on request from the Oversight Committee," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

“The extension also applies to other functions assigned to the committee which include day-to-day administration of WFI, during the course of the inquiry," the statement said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here