UP and Rajasthan Gov, CM Congratulate Neeraj Chopra for Winning Silver at Worlds Championships

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final, and said that everyone was proud of his feat. UP Governor Anandiben Patel also congratulated Chopra and wished a bright future for him.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final. Rajasthan Governor Mishra expressed his happiness over the Chopra’s achievement and said that it was a matter of pride for the whole country.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra Creates History, Wins Men’s Javelin Silver at 2022 World Athletics Championships

Advertisement

Expressing pride over Chopra’s achievement, Chief Minister Gehlot called it historic.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Gulabchand Kataria, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotsara, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and all the other leaders of the state have also congratulated Chopra expressing happiness on his achievement.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

ALSO READ | ‘Will Try to Change Colour of Medal Next Time’: Neeraj Chopra Opens Up After Scripting History - WATCH

“By winning silver in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra has scripted history. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to you for this unforgettable achievement that is bringing glory to India. We are proud of you. Jai Hind!," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chopra’s best effort of 88.13m in the final at the Hayward Field was short of Anderson Peters’ gold medal-winning mark of 90.54m while Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch won the bronze with 88.09m.

Advertisement

The 24-year old Indian, who made the cut for the Oregon 2022 men’s javelin throw final courtesy an 88.39m mark in the qualification, made a disappointing start with a foul. On the other hand, reigning champion Peters of Grenada set the benchmark high with a 90.21m attempt in his first throw of the final.

Needing to shatter his personal best and the national record of 89.94m, set at the Stockholm Diamond League last month, for a shot at gold, Neeraj posted 82.39m and 86.37m with his second and third attempts, respectively. However, he was still short of a medal position after the third series of throws. The Indian nevertheless, ensured three additional throws to try and climb back into a medal position as he was placed fourth after Round 3. The bottom four drop out after the first three throws.

Advertisement

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal — bronze — in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here