UP vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group G match between Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra: Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are set to lock horns in the Elite Group G match of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 on Thursday, March 3. The game will be hosted at the Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), in Sultanpur, Gurgaon from 9:30 am (IST) onwards. Both sides are clubbed with Vidarbha and Assam in the Elite Group G and will be playing their third match of the Indian premier domestic tournament.

Uttar Pradesh started their campaign with a draw against Vidarbha, which was followed by a six-wicket victory over Assam. They will be in high spirits and will aim to maintain a strong momentum for this contest. Maharashtra, on the other hand, started their campaign with a massive win of an innings and seven runs against Assam. But they couldn’t sustain that momentum and eventually had to settle for a draw with Vidrabha in the following match.

The Karan Sharma-led Uttar Pradesh side are currently ranked second in the Elite Group G points table, a point adrift of table toppers Maharashtra, who will be looking to strengthen their hold of the top spot. Ahead of the match between Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra; here is everything you need to know:

UP vs MAH Telecast

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

UP vs MAH Live Streaming

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

UP vs MAH Match Details

The match will be played at the Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), in Sultanpur, Gurgaon, from March 3-6. The game is scheduled to start at 09:30 AM IST.

UP vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Satyajeet Bachhav

Vice-Captain: Ankit Bawne

Suggested Playing XI for UP vs MAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Ankit Bawne, Pavan Shah, Priyam Garg, Samarth Singh

All-rounders: Naushad Shaikh, Satyajeet Bachhav

Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Ashay Palkar, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Choudhary

UP vs MAH Probable XIs:

Uttar Pradesh: Dhruv Jurel (WK), Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Samarth Singh, Madhav Kashik, Rinku Singh, Karan Sharma (C), Samarth Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Aaqib Khan, Yash Dayal

Maharashtra: Vishant More (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne (C), Yash Nahar, Pavan Shah, Naushad Shaikh, Divyang Hinganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Ashay Palkar, Manoj Ingale

