UP Yoddha Depart from Home Base to Enter Bubble Life Ahead of PKL 8 in Bengaluru

Ahead of the eighth Pro Kabaddi League, UP Yoddha on Sunday, took off from New Delhi to enter the bio bubble ahead of the season’s start from December 22, 2021 in Bengaluru. The team that includes the players, support staff and management paid visit to the Delhi Aerocity GMR Hanuman temple at the International Airport, New Delhi before boarding their flight for Bengaluru. The team would enter the mandatory seven-day quarantine upon reaching Bengaluru, where the league would be conducting a mandatory RT-PCR test on each member every 72 hours.

The team conversed with Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman of GMR Group before their departure. Grandhi while speaking wished the team and said, “We feel proud to set you off on mission season 8. The last four seasons have been a testimony of our mettle, we have consistently made it to the play-offs. The past one year has been a trying time for our fans and it’s our duty to ensure that we re-pay their love and support by giving our best ever performance. The talent and camaraderie is evident in the squad and the wonderful work done by the UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy particularly in the tough Covid period, makes me confident that we will not only capture the imagination of the fans with our performance but also make it to the very end. On behalf of the GMR family, I wish the entire squad a fantastic and successful PKL season 8."

UP Yoddha, led by Nitesh Kumar, who also is a product of their state-of-the-art UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy, are all set to kick off their fourth season in red and blue. Kumar earlier has led the team to finish third in the 7th PKL will hope to conquer the final frontier this season with a new look and a stronger team.

“I finally feel that we are back in action as we are all set to enter the bio bubble. It’s been two years since we’ve been here, but as exciting as this feels to be back in action, we definitely will miss our home support and our fans. However, I am sure that our fans will support us from their homes and with our new team and the last one of us training together, I am confident of having our best campaign this season," said Nitesh, before departing for Bengaluru earlier on Sunday.

The Yoddhas are lining up with James Kamweti, Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadav, Surender Gill, Gulveer Singh, Ankit, Sahil Om Prakash & Mohammed Taghi in a fully packed attaking names. The Yoddhas will be defending the fort with the likes of Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Nitesh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar & Sumit along with all-rounders Gurdeep & Nitin Panwar. The team will be guided by Jasveer Singh as the head coach and Arjun Singh as the assistant coach.

Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddha added, “I am very happy and confident with our preparation for the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. It will be a challenging season ahead for us especially because this will be our first experience inside the bio-bubble and without our fans, but the way we have got time to train with each other at our state-of-the-art UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy, I am confident that the boys will leave no stone unturned to better our performance from last season and leave our fans proud and happy."

As the team enters the bio bubble, Col. Vinod Bisht, CEO of U.P. Yoddha extended his wishes to the players. “We are about to embark on a memorable journey starting today. The next seven days of self-isolation followed by weeks inside the bio-bubble will be not only challenging but also will be an experience for the whole team, but this is what we have trained for in the last one year at our UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy and I am confident that each one of our squad members is well prepared for the challenge ahead. We as an organization have always been mindful of mental health and well-being and that’s why we will leave no stones unturned to innovate inside the bubble and ensure that each of our member out there are in their best spirits and optimum health mentally as well as physically."

He further added, “I would also like to thank the organizers for taking such great steps in ensuring that under no circumstance the health and safety of anyone involved with the league is not compromised. I hope to see our team shine and make our fans and all of us happy and proud."

UP Yoddha are scheduled to take on defending champions Bengal Warriors in their opening match of the eighth Pro Kabaddi League on December 22, 2021. All the games of the season would be played behind closed doors in order to maintain the safety and health of all the participating members in the league from the coronavirus.

