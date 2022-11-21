UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage

After suffering three defeats on the trot Gujarat Giants will be aiming for a much-needed bounceback when they resume their Pro Kabaddi League campaign tonight. In their next Pro Kabaddi League encounter, Gujarat Giants will be up against an upbeat UP Yoddhas side at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

In the first-leg fixture between these two teams, Gujarat Giants had emerged victorious by a convincing margin of 51-45.

In their last five matches Gujarat Giants have managed to secure just one win and the 11th-placed side have so far claimed 33 points in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas will also head into the game after suffering a 29-42 defeat at the hands of Jaipur Pink Panthers, in their last match. With 45 points from 15 matches, UP Yoddhas currently occupy the third spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants will take place on November 21, Monday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League match?

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants match?

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up:

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakesh, Parteek Dhaiya, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit, Manuj, Rinku Narwal, Saurav Gulia

