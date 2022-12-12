UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will battle it out in the second eliminator of the Pro kabaddi league 2022 on December 13 at 8:30 pm. They will face each other at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.

The sides have played each other on two occasions so far this season. In their first encounter on October 23, the Yoddhas came up trumps defeating the Thalaivas 41-24. The raiders of the UP team put up a great performance with Pardeep Narwal and Sumit playing a crucial role in their victory. These sides met again on December 7 with the Tamil Nadu-based team emerging victorious. Narender Hoshiyar and Ajinkya Pawar shone on the mat, guiding the Thaliavas to victory.

This season Pardeep Narwal has scored a total of 208 points from 21 matches whereas Narender has scored 224 points in 21 games so far this season. Both the players have had a relatively good time on the mat this campaign and their performance on the night could be a key indicator of who can clinch the tie.

Ahead of the PKL match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will take place on December 13, Tuesday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match?

The UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match?

The UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Possible line-up:

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Sandeep Narwal, Durgesh Kumar, Rohit, Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Sumit

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Narender Hoshiyar, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, M.Abishek, Himanshu, Sahil Singh

