UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

After suffering a defeat against Patna Pirates in their last Pro Kabaddi League match, UP Yoddhas will be aiming to get back on the winning track when they will be in action on Monday.

UP Yoddhas, in their next Pro Kabaddi League match, will be up against a depleted Telugu Titans. The Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

The two teams had last met each other earlier this year in February and UP Yoddhas had won the fixture by a margin of 39-35.

UP Yoddhas had kicked off the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League on a promising note after getting the better of Jaipur Pink Panthers in their opening match. However, back-to-back defeats in the next two games, halted their progress on the points table. UP Yoddhas regained the winning momentum in their fourth match of the season against Bengaluru Bulls. However, two defeats in their last three games forced UP Yoddhas to remain at the eighth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

With just three wins from seven games, UP Yoddhas currently have 19 points in their kitty.

Ahead of the Monday’s PKL match between UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans; here is everything you need to know:

UP vs TEL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans PKL match.

UP vs TEL Live Streaming

The PKL match between UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

UP vs TEL Match Details

The UP vs TEL PKL match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Monday, October 31 at 8:30 pm IST.

UP vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-Captain: Surender Gill

Suggested Playing XI for UP vs TEL Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat

All-rounders: Gurdeep

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Possible Starting line-up:

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Vinay, Nitin, Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

