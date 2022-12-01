UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

U Mumba have shown glimpses of greatness through the season but have largely struggled to maintain consistency. They are currently placed seventh in the Pro Kabaddi League table and will be looking for some momentum if they are to make inroads into those coveted top four spots.

U Mumba lost their last match to Haryana Steelers in a close battle that ended with a scoreline of 35-33 in favour of Haryana. Ashish, Jai Bhagwan and Rinku tried their best for the Mumbaikars but with little to no support from the others.

UP Yoddhas have emerged victorious in their last three PKL encounters and are sitting in the fourth position of the Pro Kabaddi League table at the moment. Pardeep Narwal seems to be in blistering form in his last couple of outings on the mat.

The team from Mumbai will have to be concerned about the threat that he possesses should they hope to get anything from this game. UP Yoddha on the other hand would be looking to clinch a victory and reduce the gap between themselves and the Bengaluru Bulls.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between UP Yoddhas and U Mumba; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between UP Yoddhas and U Mumba will take place on December 2, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and U Mumba will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match?

The UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match?

The UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Possible line-up:

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Rohit, Sandeep Narwal, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar.

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Guman Singh, Mohit Khaler, Shivam, Kiran Magar

