US Open 2022 : J.J. Wolf Defeats Bautista Agut in First Round Upset

American J.J. Wolf stunned No. 16 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, in an upset in the opening skirmishes at the Flushing Meadows.

Leading off on Court 5, No. 87 Wolf showed Spain’s No. 16 seed Roberto Bautista Agut a quick exit at the year’s last Grand Slam with a convincing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 triumph.

Wolf, the 23-year-old former Ohio State collegiate standout and one of eight wild card entrants, kept his poise and, with a handful of shirt changes, his cool to dispatch the veteran Spaniard in a tidy 2 hours and 13 minutes for the biggest win of his career.

After the celebration of the win, Wolf said in the post-match conference, “To do this in front of a home crowd means so much more."

With a 3-2 first-set lead, Wolf got an early service break and then in the middle set, he broke in the ninth game for a 5-4 lead. However, in the last set, Wolf broke for a 2-1 lead on a Bautista Agut double fault.

With a love service game finishing with back-to-back aces, Wolf finished the game in a royal fashion.

“I just tried to not let my foot off the gas," Wolf was quoted as saying on the official website.

Wolf rode a big serve-14 aces and just four breakpoints-and solid baseline play featuring 46 winners to reverse a three-set loss to Bautista Agut in their only previous meeting earlier this year at Indian Wells.

While this was an upset for Agut, the result for Andy Murray was exactly the opposite. British multiple-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray defeated No. 24-seed Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3, 6-4, in a first clash at the Louis Armstrong Stadium to seek his place in the second round of US Open 2022.

After the win, Murray recalled the time when he received his first Grand Slam. Ten years ago, Murray became the first British man since Fred Perry to win a Grand Slam title in 76 years.

Nostalgic Murray said, “It seems like a long time ago, a lot has happened since then in my career," Murray said. “Amazing memories, it was a huge moment for me, getting my first Grand Slam here against Novak, but it feels like a really, really long time ago."

