US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final, Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch?

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will clash in the Women’s Singles Final at the US Open on September 10. Both Swiatek and Jabeur are the only women to make it to two major finals this season. Ahead of the summit clash, the stakes are high for both players. Swiatek can cement her position at the top of the rankings if she wins her maiden US Open. The Polish star will also become the first woman in six years to win two different Grand Slams in the same season if she adds the US Open crown to the French Open title that she won in June. Swiatek showcased her amazing mental fortitude in the semifinal when she recovered from 4-2 down in the final set to defeat big-hitting Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

On the other hand, this has been a breakout year for Ons Jabeur. In July, she became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final. But now she would want to go a step further and bask in Grand Slam glory. With history on the line, the Women’s Singles Final promises to be a riveting contest.

Ahead of the US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur, here is all you need to know:

On what date the US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will be played?

The US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will be played on September 10, Saturday.

Where will the US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur take place?

The US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City.

What time will the US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur begin?

The US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will begin at 1:30 am IST, on September 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur?

The US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming online of the US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur?

The US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

